CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;N;1;93%
Chester;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%
Groton;Fog;70;N;5;100%
Hartford;Showers;71;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;73;N;3;93%
Oxford;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;69;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;69;Calm;0;96%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
