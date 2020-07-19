CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;1;83%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;94%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;72;SE;3;83%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;71;SW;3;93%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;72%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather