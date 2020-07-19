https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15418426.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;1;83%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;94%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;72;SE;3;83%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;71;SW;3;93%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;72%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
