CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;77;S;1;86%
Chester;Cloudy;75;N;5;94%
Danbury;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%
Groton;Cloudy;73;SW;7;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;79;S;7;76%
Meriden;Cloudy;78;S;7;75%
New Haven;Cloudy;77;S;5;90%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;75;S;3;87%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;81%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;79;S;10;68%
_____
