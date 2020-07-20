CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;77;S;1;86%

Chester;Cloudy;75;N;5;94%

Danbury;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Groton;Cloudy;73;SW;7;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;79;S;7;76%

Meriden;Cloudy;78;S;7;75%

New Haven;Cloudy;77;S;5;90%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;75;S;3;87%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;81%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;79;S;10;68%

_____

