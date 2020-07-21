https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15422072.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;77;NW;2;69%
Chester;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;5;77%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
Groton;Partly cloudy;75;N;5;70%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;80;NW;5;55%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;83%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;68%
Oxford;Mostly clear;72;N;7;75%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;6;66%
_____
