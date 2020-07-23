CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;73;WSW;1;91%

Chester;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;71;WSW;7;93%

Groton;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;75;S;6;84%

Meriden;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;90%

New Haven;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%

Oxford;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;74;SSE;6;90%

_____

