CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;73;WSW;1;91%
Chester;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;71;WSW;7;93%
Groton;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;75;S;6;84%
Meriden;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;90%
New Haven;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;74;SSE;6;90%
_____
