CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 25, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;W;1;85%
Chester;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Clear;68;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Mostly clear;72;S;5;87%
Meriden;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Clear;67;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%
