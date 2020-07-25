CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 25, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;W;1;85%

Chester;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Clear;68;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Mostly clear;72;S;5;87%

Meriden;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Oxford;Clear;67;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%

_____

