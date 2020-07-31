CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;1;92%

Chester;Cloudy;70;WNW;1;94%

Danbury;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%

Groton;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Hartford;Cloudy;78;NNE;5;63%

Meriden;Cloudy;73;S;3;80%

New Haven;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Cloudy;73;N;5;73%

Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;73;NNE;3;75%

_____

