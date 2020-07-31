https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15448074.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, July 31, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;1;92%
Chester;Cloudy;70;WNW;1;94%
Danbury;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%
Groton;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Hartford;Cloudy;78;NNE;5;63%
Meriden;Cloudy;73;S;3;80%
New Haven;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Cloudy;73;N;5;73%
Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;73;NNE;3;75%
