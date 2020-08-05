https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15459671.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;2;87%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;5;93%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;5;83%
Groton;Partly cloudy;72;SW;8;90%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;71;S;2;86%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;71;S;6;83%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;4;86%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;69;S;6;89%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;3;82%
_____
