CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;2;96%

Chester;Cloudy;77;SSW;6;94%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Cloudy;75;SSW;8;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;79;S;8;78%

Meriden;Cloudy;78;S;8;81%

New Haven;Cloudy;80;SW;5;87%

Oxford;Cloudy;75;SSW;3;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;7;84%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;81%

_____

