CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;2;96%
Chester;Cloudy;77;SSW;6;94%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Cloudy;75;SSW;8;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;79;S;8;78%
Meriden;Cloudy;78;S;8;81%
New Haven;Cloudy;80;SW;5;87%
Oxford;Cloudy;75;SSW;3;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;7;84%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;81%
