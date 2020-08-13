https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15480366.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;74;WNW;1;92%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;78%
Groton;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;6;57%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;9;80%
New Haven;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;N;5;83%
Willimantic;Rain;72;NE;7;77%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;71;N;5;70%
