CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;74;WNW;1;92%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;78%

Groton;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;6;57%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;9;80%

New Haven;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;87%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;N;5;83%

Willimantic;Rain;72;NE;7;77%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;71;N;5;70%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather