CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;67;W;1;82%
Chester;Clear;65;NW;2;71%
Danbury;Clear;59;WSW;3;93%
Groton;Clear;69;WNW;6;80%
Hartford;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;84%
Meriden;Clear;60;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;78%
Oxford;Clear;59;Calm;0;86%
Willimantic;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Clear;65;NW;5;65%
