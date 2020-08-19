CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;67;W;1;82%

Chester;Clear;65;NW;2;71%

Danbury;Clear;59;WSW;3;93%

Groton;Clear;69;WNW;6;80%

Hartford;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;84%

Meriden;Clear;60;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;78%

Oxford;Clear;59;Calm;0;86%

Willimantic;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Clear;65;NW;5;65%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather