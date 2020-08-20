CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;63;NW;2;84%

Chester;Showers;61;NNW;2;93%

Danbury;Clear;56;WSW;3;93%

Groton;Clear;59;N;3;100%

Hartford;Showers;62;Calm;0;89%

Meriden;Showers;57;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Showers;63;NNW;3;86%

Oxford;Showers;57;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Clear;59;NW;6;83%

