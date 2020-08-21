CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, August 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;SSW;2;77%

Chester;Cloudy;63;WSW;3;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;63;W;3;93%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;80%

Meriden;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%

New Haven;Cloudy;73;SW;7;68%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;62;SSW;5;74%

