CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;SSW;2;77%
Chester;Cloudy;63;WSW;3;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;63;W;3;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;80%
Meriden;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%
New Haven;Cloudy;73;SW;7;68%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;62;SSW;5;74%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
