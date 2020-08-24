CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;72;SSE;1;97%

Chester;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;74;SSW;5;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;70;S;2;95%

New Haven;Cloudy;76;S;5;93%

Oxford;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;87%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;S;5;83%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather