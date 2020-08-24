https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15509476.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;72;SSE;1;97%
Chester;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;74;SSW;5;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;70;S;2;95%
New Haven;Cloudy;76;S;5;93%
Oxford;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;87%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;S;5;83%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments