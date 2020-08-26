CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;70;NW;3;69%

Chester;Partly cloudy;70;NW;13;56%

Danbury;Mostly clear;70;NNW;7;56%

Groton;Clear;72;NW;10;54%

Hartford;Clear;73;NNW;10;45%

Meriden;Clear;69;NNW;5;65%

New Haven;Mostly clear;76;NNW;13;46%

Oxford;Mostly clear;69;NNW;8;60%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;69;N;6;54%

Windsor Locks;Clear;67;NNW;7;58%

