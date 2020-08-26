https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15515240.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;70;NW;3;69%
Chester;Partly cloudy;70;NW;13;56%
Danbury;Mostly clear;70;NNW;7;56%
Groton;Clear;72;NW;10;54%
Hartford;Clear;73;NNW;10;45%
Meriden;Clear;69;NNW;5;65%
New Haven;Mostly clear;76;NNW;13;46%
Oxford;Mostly clear;69;NNW;8;60%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;69;N;6;54%
Windsor Locks;Clear;67;NNW;7;58%
