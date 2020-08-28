https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15521088.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, August 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;70;W;2;90%
Chester;Mostly clear;70;W;2;96%
Danbury;Clear;68;WSW;5;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;7;96%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Mostly clear;69;NW;1;88%
New Haven;Clear;74;W;3;90%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%
_____
