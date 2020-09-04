https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15542265.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, September 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;1;92%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;72;S;5;78%
Meriden;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;69;SSE;5;86%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;W;3;81%
