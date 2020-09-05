CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 5, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;NNW;2;71%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;5;72%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;3;93%

Groton;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;83%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;5;75%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;83%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;66;N;7;77%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;61;NNW;5;75%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;57;NE;3;89%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;58;NNW;3;83%

