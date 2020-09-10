CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;72;ENE;1;90%

Chester;Showers;70;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Showers;70;N;5;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;78%

Meriden;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%

New Haven;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Oxford;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;83%

Windsor Locks;Showers;69;Calm;0;86%

_____

