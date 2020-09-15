https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15567464.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;64;ESE;3;44%
Chester;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;45%
Danbury;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;43%
Groton;Mostly sunny;63;SSW;7;51%
Hartford;Sunny;63;Calm;0;41%
Meriden;Sunny;62;N;3;42%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;65;WSW;7;50%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;47%
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;64;N;3;37%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;61;S;5;38%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments