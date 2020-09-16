https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15570605.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;56;NW;1;74%
Chester;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;87%
Danbury;Clear;47;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Clear;51;NE;5;92%
Hartford;Clear;52;S;7;82%
Meriden;Clear;46;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;69%
Oxford;Clear;46;Calm;0;95%
Willimantic;Clear;46;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Clear;50;S;5;81%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments