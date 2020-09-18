https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15576979.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Friday, September 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;NNE;5;61%
Chester;Cloudy;66;N;13;59%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;65;N;15;62%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;69;N;16;54%
Hartford;Cloudy;64;N;8;60%
Meriden;Cloudy;65;NNE;14;58%
New Haven;Cloudy;69;NNE;18;58%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;12;72%
Willimantic;Cloudy;66;NNE;13;52%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;60;N;8;64%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments