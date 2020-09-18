CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Friday, September 18, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;NNE;5;61%

Chester;Cloudy;66;N;13;59%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;65;N;15;62%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;69;N;16;54%

Hartford;Cloudy;64;N;8;60%

Meriden;Cloudy;65;NNE;14;58%

New Haven;Cloudy;69;NNE;18;58%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;12;72%

Willimantic;Cloudy;66;NNE;13;52%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;60;N;8;64%

