CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;45;NNE;3;66%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;3;65%
Danbury;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Partly cloudy;44;N;10;62%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;47;N;5;55%
Meriden;Cloudy;44;N;3;65%
New Haven;Cloudy;47;N;12;60%
Oxford;Cloudy;45;NNE;14;55%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;41;NNW;7;70%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
