CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;56;WNW;2;56%
Chester;Clear;55;NNW;9;50%
Danbury;Clear;48;Calm;0;76%
Groton;Clear;53;WNW;5;54%
Hartford;Clear;58;Calm;0;43%
Meriden;Clear;57;N;6;47%
New Haven;Clear;53;Calm;0;68%
Oxford;Clear;55;NW;10;56%
Willimantic;Clear;50;W;6;60%
Windsor Locks;Clear;45;NW;7;75%
_____
