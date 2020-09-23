CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;56;WNW;2;56%

Chester;Clear;55;NNW;9;50%

Danbury;Clear;48;Calm;0;76%

Groton;Clear;53;WNW;5;54%

Hartford;Clear;58;Calm;0;43%

Meriden;Clear;57;N;6;47%

New Haven;Clear;53;Calm;0;68%

Oxford;Clear;55;NW;10;56%

Willimantic;Clear;50;W;6;60%

Windsor Locks;Clear;45;NW;7;75%

_____

