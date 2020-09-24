CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;60;NW;2;78%

Chester;Clear;57;Calm;0;82%

Danbury;Clear;51;SW;3;92%

Groton;Clear;58;NNE;5;83%

Hartford;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%

Meriden;Clear;52;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Clear;56;N;3;86%

Oxford;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Clear;59;ESE;5;77%

_____

