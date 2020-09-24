https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15593076.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;60;NW;2;78%
Chester;Clear;57;Calm;0;82%
Danbury;Clear;51;SW;3;92%
Groton;Clear;58;NNE;5;83%
Hartford;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%
Meriden;Clear;52;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Clear;56;N;3;86%
Oxford;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%
Willimantic;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Clear;59;ESE;5;77%
