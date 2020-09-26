CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;62;S;1;98%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Fog;58;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Mostly clear;63;SSW;6;90%

Hartford;Showers;62;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Showers;58;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Oxford;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;62;SSE;5;96%

_____

