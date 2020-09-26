https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15598965.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;62;S;1;98%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Fog;58;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Mostly clear;63;SSW;6;90%
Hartford;Showers;62;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Showers;58;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;62;SSE;5;96%
_____
