CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;SE;2;95%

Chester;Showers;66;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;67;SE;6;93%

Groton;Cloudy;68;E;3;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;68;S;3;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

New Haven;Cloudy;69;E;8;92%

Oxford;Fog;65;SSE;6;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;67;SSE;6;86%

