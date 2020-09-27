https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15600519.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;SE;2;95%
Chester;Showers;66;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;67;SE;6;93%
Groton;Cloudy;68;E;3;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;68;S;3;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
New Haven;Cloudy;69;E;8;92%
Oxford;Fog;65;SSE;6;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;67;SSE;6;86%
