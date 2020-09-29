https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15604864.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;2;93%
Chester;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;2;97%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;96%
Groton;Cloudy;66;S;9;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;68;S;6;83%
Meriden;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;93%
Oxford;Cloudy;65;S;7;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;67;S;5;86%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;SSE;9;89%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments