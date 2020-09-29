CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;2;93%

Chester;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;2;97%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;96%

Groton;Cloudy;66;S;9;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;68;S;6;83%

Meriden;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;93%

Oxford;Cloudy;65;S;7;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;67;S;5;86%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;SSE;9;89%

_____

