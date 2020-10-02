CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;58;WNW;2;78%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%

Danbury;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;71%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;3;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;61;S;3;69%

Meriden;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

New Haven;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;65%

Oxford;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

Willimantic;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;56;N;3;83%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather