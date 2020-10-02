https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15614928.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;58;WNW;2;78%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%
Danbury;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;71%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;3;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;61;S;3;69%
Meriden;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;65%
Oxford;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%
Willimantic;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;56;N;3;83%
_____
