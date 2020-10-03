https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15618437.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;50;WNW;2;80%
Chester;Clear;48;NNW;3;93%
Danbury;Clear;44;Calm;0;95%
Groton;Partly cloudy;49;N;3;92%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Clear;46;Calm;0;95%
New Haven;Mostly clear;50;N;7;89%
Oxford;Clear;46;NNW;3;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Clear;45;Calm;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
