CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 3, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;50;WNW;2;80%

Chester;Clear;48;NNW;3;93%

Danbury;Clear;44;Calm;0;95%

Groton;Partly cloudy;49;N;3;92%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%

Meriden;Clear;46;Calm;0;95%

New Haven;Mostly clear;50;N;7;89%

Oxford;Clear;46;NNW;3;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;95%

Windsor Locks;Clear;45;Calm;0;96%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather