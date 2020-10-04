CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;51;N;2;74%

Chester;Clear;48;Calm;0;81%

Danbury;Clear;41;Calm;0;95%

Groton;Mostly clear;48;N;6;82%

Hartford;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;76%

Meriden;Clear;43;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly clear;49;N;3;86%

Oxford;Clear;46;N;6;82%

Willimantic;Clear;43;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Clear;43;WNW;5;92%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather