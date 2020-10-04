https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15619774.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;51;N;2;74%
Chester;Clear;48;Calm;0;81%
Danbury;Clear;41;Calm;0;95%
Groton;Mostly clear;48;N;6;82%
Hartford;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;76%
Meriden;Clear;43;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Mostly clear;49;N;3;86%
Oxford;Clear;46;N;6;82%
Willimantic;Clear;43;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Clear;43;WNW;5;92%
_____
