CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, October 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;49;ENE;4;84%
Chester;Cloudy;45;ENE;8;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;45;ENE;13;93%
Groton;Cloudy;49;NE;13;70%
Hartford;Cloudy;47;E;6;73%
Meriden;Cloudy;48;N;5;70%
New Haven;Showers;48;NE;9;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;44;E;9;92%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;76%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;47;E;6;70%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
