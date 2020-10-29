https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15683862.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;52;NW;2;90%
Chester;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;95%
Groton;Cloudy;46;N;3;95%
Hartford;Showers;49;SSE;3;92%
Meriden;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Fog;47;Calm;0;96%
