CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;34;NNW;2;79%
Chester;Clear;28;NNW;3;100%
Danbury;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Clear;27;N;6;96%
Hartford;Fog;29;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Clear;26;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Clear;30;Calm;0;88%
Oxford;Clear;28;NW;5;95%
Willimantic;Fog;28;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Clear;27;N;3;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
