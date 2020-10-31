CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;34;NNW;2;79%

Chester;Clear;28;NNW;3;100%

Danbury;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Clear;27;N;6;96%

Hartford;Fog;29;Calm;0;92%

Meriden;Clear;26;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Clear;30;Calm;0;88%

Oxford;Clear;28;NW;5;95%

Willimantic;Fog;28;Calm;0;95%

Windsor Locks;Clear;27;N;3;92%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather