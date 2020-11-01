https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15691728.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Sunday, November 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;NNE;1;73%
Chester;Cloudy;36;ESE;3;86%
Danbury;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;3;88%
Hartford;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;88%
Meriden;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%
New Haven;Cloudy;41;NNE;3;79%
Oxford;Cloudy;36;W;3;85%
Willimantic;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;85%
_____
