CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;50;SW;1;88%
Chester;Clear;54;W;3;100%
Danbury;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%
Groton;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%
Hartford;Clear;46;Calm;0;85%
Meriden;Clear;43;Calm;0;88%
New Haven;Clear;45;Calm;0;89%
Oxford;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%
Willimantic;Clear;39;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%
_____
