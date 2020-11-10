CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;50;SW;1;88%

Chester;Clear;54;W;3;100%

Danbury;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%

Groton;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%

Hartford;Clear;46;Calm;0;85%

Meriden;Clear;43;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Clear;45;Calm;0;89%

Oxford;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%

Willimantic;Clear;39;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%

_____

