CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;65;SW;2;93%

Chester;Cloudy;66;WSW;8;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;64;SW;3;100%

Groton;Cloudy;64;SW;7;96%

Hartford;Showers;64;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;64;S;5;93%

New Haven;Showers;65;S;6;96%

Oxford;Fog;63;WSW;3;100%

Willimantic;Showers;63;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;64;SSW;6;93%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather