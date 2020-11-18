CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 18, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;31;NW;4;61%

Chester;Clear;32;NW;9;64%

Danbury;Flurries;31;W;6;53%

Groton;Clear;34;WNW;10;63%

Hartford;Clear;34;NW;12;56%

Meriden;Clear;31;NW;4;64%

New Haven;Flurries;36;NW;10;52%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;30;N;6;63%

Willimantic;Clear;33;WNW;8;66%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;33;NW;12;61%

