CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;31;NW;4;61%
Chester;Clear;32;NW;9;64%
Danbury;Flurries;31;W;6;53%
Groton;Clear;34;WNW;10;63%
Hartford;Clear;34;NW;12;56%
Meriden;Clear;31;NW;4;64%
New Haven;Flurries;36;NW;10;52%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;30;N;6;63%
Willimantic;Clear;33;WNW;8;66%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;33;NW;12;61%
