CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;NNE;3;64%
Chester;Cloudy;41;N;7;65%
Danbury;Cloudy;38;NNE;7;64%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;47;N;8;53%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;41;N;8;59%
Meriden;Cloudy;40;N;3;62%
New Haven;Cloudy;44;N;10;59%
Oxford;Cloudy;36;N;10;75%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;8;62%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;36;N;7;69%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
