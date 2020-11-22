CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;NNE;3;64%

Chester;Cloudy;41;N;7;65%

Danbury;Cloudy;38;NNE;7;64%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;47;N;8;53%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;41;N;8;59%

Meriden;Cloudy;40;N;3;62%

New Haven;Cloudy;44;N;10;59%

Oxford;Cloudy;36;N;10;75%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;8;62%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;36;N;7;69%

_____

