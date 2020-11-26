https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15755714.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;ESE;2;85%
Chester;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;86%
Groton;Cloudy;53;S;6;85%
Hartford;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%
Meriden;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;85%
New Haven;Cloudy;53;ESE;3;85%
Oxford;Showers;47;SSE;5;96%
Willimantic;Showers;44;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Showers;40;Calm;0;85%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
