CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;58;S;3;89%

Chester;Showers;59;SSE;12;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;57;SE;7;96%

Groton;Showers;60;S;5;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;61;S;9;83%

Meriden;Cloudy;59;SSE;13;89%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;13;93%

Oxford;Showers;57;S;13;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;62;S;6;89%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;7;90%

_____

