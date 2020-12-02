https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15768601.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;38;SW;4;62%
Chester;Cloudy;37;W;8;55%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;34;SW;13;63%
Groton;Partly cloudy;40;W;8;57%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;7;54%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;36;S;6;59%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;9;59%
Oxford;Mostly clear;34;SW;9;69%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;37;SW;12;56%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;37;S;9;54%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
