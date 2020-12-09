https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15786494.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;27;WNW;1;69%
Chester;Clear;23;N;3;85%
Danbury;Clear;19;WSW;3;87%
Groton;Clear;28;W;7;71%
Hartford;Clear;27;WSW;6;71%
Meriden;Clear;22;Calm;0;84%
New Haven;Clear;29;N;7;74%
Oxford;Clear;23;WNW;3;84%
Willimantic;Clear;25;WSW;3;78%
Windsor Locks;Clear;24;NW;3;74%
_____
