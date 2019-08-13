https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14299945.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;80;63;NNE;6;67%;39%;4
Chester;Sunny intervals;81;61;SE;6;65%;38%;6
Danbury;Clouds and sun;80;58;S;7;66%;44%;5
Groton;Clouds and sun;79;62;ENE;7;71%;41%;4
Hartford;Clouds and sun;82;61;NE;7;62%;36%;5
Meriden;Clouds and sun;81;60;SSW;6;63%;38%;5
New Haven;Clouds and sun;80;64;ESE;6;70%;39%;4
Oxford;Partly sunny;80;58;S;8;70%;44%;5
Willimantic;Sun and clouds;81;58;E;7;67%;35%;6
Windsor Locks;Some sun, less humid;83;59;N;7;61%;44%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments