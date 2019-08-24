https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14375384.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;75;56;NE;9;60%;42%;5
Chester;A morning shower;74;53;NE;7;60%;43%;3
Danbury;An afternoon shower;74;48;ENE;9;62%;42%;7
Groton;Showers;74;56;NNE;9;64%;64%;3
Hartford;A morning shower;76;52;NE;7;59%;42%;4
Meriden;A morning shower;76;51;NE;7;59%;42%;4
New Haven;An afternoon shower;76;56;NE;9;61%;44%;4
Oxford;An afternoon shower;73;49;ENE;10;67%;42%;4
Willimantic;A morning shower;73;51;NE;8;66%;43%;3
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;76;50;NE;7;61%;20%;4
