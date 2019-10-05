CT Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;68;65;SSW;13;67%;36%;1

Chester;Mostly cloudy;68;64;SSW;13;62%;31%;1

Danbury;Mainly cloudy;67;60;SSW;13;74%;44%;1

Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;65;SSW;14;65%;30%;1

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;66;63;S;13;66%;21%;1

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;67;63;S;13;67%;31%;1

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;69;66;S;13;63%;32%;1

Oxford;Mainly cloudy;66;61;SSW;13;79%;44%;1

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;66;62;SSW;14;69%;14%;1

Windsor Locks;Rather cloudy;67;63;S;13;67%;30%;1

_____

