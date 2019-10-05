https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14494495.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;68;65;SSW;13;67%;36%;1
Chester;Mostly cloudy;68;64;SSW;13;62%;31%;1
Danbury;Mainly cloudy;67;60;SSW;13;74%;44%;1
Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;65;SSW;14;65%;30%;1
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;66;63;S;13;66%;21%;1
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;67;63;S;13;67%;31%;1
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;69;66;S;13;63%;32%;1
Oxford;Mainly cloudy;66;61;SSW;13;79%;44%;1
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;66;62;SSW;14;69%;14%;1
Windsor Locks;Rather cloudy;67;63;S;13;67%;30%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments