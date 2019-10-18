https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14543775.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny;59;42;WSW;6;57%;5%;3
Chester;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;SW;6;58%;5%;3
Danbury;Sunny;58;34;SSW;4;58%;3%;3
Groton;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;WSW;6;61%;5%;3
Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;SSW;5;58%;5%;3
Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;SW;5;55%;5%;3
New Haven;Sunny;60;42;WSW;6;57%;5%;3
Oxford;Abundant sunshine;57;36;SW;6;62%;3%;3
Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;SW;5;58%;5%;3
Windsor Locks;Plenty of sun;60;35;W;5;53%;3%;3
