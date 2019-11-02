https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14804123.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;53;32;NW;8;52%;6%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;54;30;WNW;6;53%;6%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny;52;27;WNW;7;55%;4%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;55;32;WNW;7;58%;6%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny;54;29;WNW;6;54%;6%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny;54;28;W;6;54%;6%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny;55;33;NW;8;52%;6%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny;50;28;WNW;8;58%;4%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;52;27;WNW;6;57%;6%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;54;29;WNW;6;54%;4%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
