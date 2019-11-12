https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14827728.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, colder;33;18;NNE;8;35%;5%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny, colder;33;15;N;9;35%;5%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny;31;13;NNE;9;38%;5%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;33;16;NNW;10;36%;6%;2
Hartford;Mostly sunny, colder;32;15;NNW;10;35%;5%;2
Meriden;Mostly sunny;32;12;N;9;37%;5%;2
New Haven;Mostly sunny, colder;34;19;N;9;34%;5%;2
Oxford;Mostly sunny, windy;29;14;N;10;39%;4%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, windy;31;10;NW;9;36%;5%;2
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;32;13;WNW;11;35%;3%;2
