CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Rain and drizzle;44;34;NNW;4;97%;80%;0
Chester;Rain and drizzle;45;35;NW;3;90%;89%;0
Danbury;A little rain;44;33;NNW;3;98%;89%;0
Groton;Rain and drizzle;46;35;NNW;4;96%;89%;0
Hartford;A touch of rain;43;34;NW;4;94%;88%;0
Meriden;A touch of rain;44;34;NNW;3;93%;90%;0
New Haven;Rain and drizzle;45;35;NNW;3;95%;81%;0
Oxford;A little rain;43;31;NNW;4;99%;90%;0
Willimantic;A little rain;44;34;NW;3;95%;87%;0
Windsor Locks;A little rain;42;33;NNW;4;95%;88%;0
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
